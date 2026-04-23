IEWG report finds only 3.2% of Telangana households own cars India Apr 23, 2026

A new report says just 3.2% of households in Telangana own a car, making it clear that there are some serious economic divides in the state.

The Independent Expert Working Group (IEWG) points out that having a car isn't just about convenience; it's seen as a sign of financial comfort and better mobility.

Their findings come from the SEEEPC survey, which looked at everything from living conditions to asset ownership to measure how different groups are doing.