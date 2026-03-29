PM Narendra Modi lauds ethanol blending for reducing crude imports
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded India's ethanol blending policy for reducing its dependence on imported crude oil. Speaking at the inauguration of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, he thanked sugarcane farmers in Western Uttar Pradesh for their contribution. "Had it not been for ethanol blending, we would have had to import 4.5 crore barrels from abroad," he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Program impact
India achieves E20 ethanol blending target
India's ethanol blending program has been a major success under the Modi government. The country achieved its target of 20% ethanol blending in petrol last year, five years ahead of schedule. Since April 1, oil marketing companies have been mandated to supply E20 (ethanol-blended petrol) across all states and Union Territories. The government aims to increase this to 30% by 2030.
Economic savings
Ministry reports India saved 1.36L/cr forex
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced in July 2025 that India has saved around ₹1.36 lakh crore in foreign exchange over the past decade by reducing its dependence on imported crude oil. This was made possible through the implementation of the ethanol blending program. The initiative not only aims to cut down on expensive imports but also seeks to save foreign exchange and reduce carbon emissions.
Unity call
PM Modi assures fuel availability
Amid the energy crisis caused by the Middle East conflict, PM Modi has called on citizens to unite in tackling global challenges and achieving 'Viksit Bharat.' He stressed that "we must prioritize India's interests" while facing this global crisis. The Prime Minister also assured that necessary steps are being taken to ensure fuel availability despite dependence on energy supplies from the Middle East.