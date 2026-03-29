PM Narendra Modi lauds ethanol blending for reducing crude imports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded India's ethanol blending policy for reducing its dependence on imported crude oil. Speaking at the inauguration of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, he thanked sugarcane farmers in Western Uttar Pradesh for their contribution. "Had it not been for ethanol blending, we would have had to import 4.5 crore barrels from abroad," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Program impact India achieves E20 ethanol blending target India's ethanol blending program has been a major success under the Modi government. The country achieved its target of 20% ethanol blending in petrol last year, five years ahead of schedule. Since April 1, oil marketing companies have been mandated to supply E20 (ethanol-blended petrol) across all states and Union Territories. The government aims to increase this to 30% by 2030.

Economic savings Ministry reports India saved 1.36L/cr forex The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced in July 2025 that India has saved around ₹1.36 lakh crore in foreign exchange over the past decade by reducing its dependence on imported crude oil. This was made possible through the implementation of the ethanol blending program. The initiative not only aims to cut down on expensive imports but also seeks to save foreign exchange and reduce carbon emissions.

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