You can catch flights from Noida Airport within 60 days

The Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh , will start commercial operations within the next 45 to 60 days. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu confirmed this yesterday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport. The minister said that security plans are being finalized and IndiGo has expressed interest in starting flights from the new facility.

Airport capacity Phase 1 capacity stands at 12M passengers The Noida International Airport is one of the largest greenfield airport projects in India. In its first phase, it can handle 12 million passengers a year. When fully developed, the airport's total passenger handling capacity will be 70 million. The first phase has been developed at an investment of around ₹11,200 crore under a public-private partnership model with Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL), a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG.

Runway It supports wide-body aircraft The airport boasts a 3,900-meter runway that can accommodate wide-body aircraft. It also has modern navigation systems such as Instrument Landing System (ILS) technology and advanced airfield lighting. The first phase of the project includes a terminal building spread over 1,37,985 square meters with 48 check-in counters. It is designed to handle up to 30 flight movements per hour during peak operations.

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