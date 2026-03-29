IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in northwest India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in several states, including Jammu and Kashmir , Punjab, Himachal Pradesh , Haryana, and Rajasthan. The alert comes as northwest India is expected to witness an active wet spell this week, with peak activity between March 29 and 30. The IMD's latest weather bulletin predicts isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall over the Kashmir Valley on March 30.

Weather conditions Thunderstorms and hail in north India The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Punjab till March 30. Similar weather conditions are likely in Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan till March 31. Hailstorm activity is also expected over Jammu-Kashmir and West Rajasthan on March 29; Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on March 29-30; Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan on March 30.

Regional forecast Heavy rain forecast in northeast India The IMD has predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over northeast and adjoining east India during this week. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are expected in these regions, too. Heavy rainfall is likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on March 29; Arunachal Pradesh on March 28-29 and April 1-2; Assam and Meghalaya on March 28-30 and April 1-2.

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Weather forecast Intermittent rain in central India Central India is likely to witness intermittent rainfall over the next few days. Madhya Pradesh may see light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms on March 27 and again between March 29 and 31. Parts of western India, especially Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, are also expected to witness similar weather conditions on March 30-31. Gujarat is likely to see rainfall on March 29-30, while coastal Maharashtra may receive rain on March 30.

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