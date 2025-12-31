IGL slashes piped cooking gas prices in Delhi, NCR regions
Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), India's largest city gas retailer, has announced a price cut for piped natural gas (PNG) used in household kitchens. The reduction is applicable from January 1, 2026, for its consumers in Delhi and NCR by ₹0.70 per standard cubic metre (scm), After the cut, the new rates will be ₹47.89 per scm in Delhi, ₹46.70 per scm in Gurugram, and ₹47.76 per scm in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad.
Price cut follows PNGRB's tariff overhaul
The price reduction comes after the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) revised pipeline tariffs. The new tariff structure was announced on December 16. Under the revised regime, effective January 1, 2025, distance-based tariff zones have been reduced from three to two: up to 300km and beyond. A single lower Zone-1 rate (around ₹54 per million British thermal unit) is now applied nationwide for CNG and domestic PNG customers regardless of distance from the gas source.
New tariff structure aims for nationwide uniformity
The new tariff structure introduces a single lower Zone-1 rate of around ₹54 per million British thermal unit. This rate will be applicable across the country for CNG and domestic PNG customers, irrespective of their distance from gas sources. The revision is aimed at making clean energy more accessible and affordable, IGL said in its announcement.
IGL's announcement of unified Zone-1 tariff
A New Year Bonanza for IGL Customers!— Indraprastha Gas Limited (@IGLConnect) December 31, 2025
Following the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas & PNGRB’s visionary ‘One Nation, One Grid, One Tariff’ reform, we are bringing the benefit of the unified Zone-1 tariff directly to your kitchen. IGL is proud to announce reduction in… pic.twitter.com/C3Z5Qu1rXs