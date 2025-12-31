IGL slashes piped cooking gas prices in Delhi, NCR regions

Regulatory change

Price cut follows PNGRB's tariff overhaul

The price reduction comes after the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) revised pipeline tariffs. The new tariff structure was announced on December 16. Under the revised regime, effective January 1, 2025, distance-based tariff zones have been reduced from three to two: up to 300km and beyond. A single lower Zone-1 rate (around ₹54 per million British thermal unit) is now applied nationwide for CNG and domestic PNG customers regardless of distance from the gas source.