IIIT-Nagpur 2nd-year student Shreyas Mane reportedly dies by suicide
India
A second-year student at IIIT-Nagpur, Shreyas Mane, reportedly died by suicide early Monday.
He was found after reportedly jumping from the ninth floor of his dormitory, just as end-of-semester exams were about to begin.
Police call death accidental, exams postponed
Police have not suspected foul play or hazing, calling it an accidental death for now.
This is the institute's first reported suicide since opening in 2016 and moving to its current campus in 2021-22.
The exam scheduled for Monday has been postponed.