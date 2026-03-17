IIM Ahmedabad shifts Dubai students to India amid Israel-Hamas war India Mar 17, 2026

With unrest escalating in West Asia, IIM Ahmedabad has moved all 35 students from its new Dubai campus to the main campus in Ahmedabad.

These MBA students were actually interning in Spain when the conflict broke out, so the institute decided to keep their studies on track by bringing them back to India.

It's a clear sign that IIMA is putting student safety and academic continuity first.