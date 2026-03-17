IIM Ahmedabad shifts Dubai students to India amid Israel-Hamas war
India
With unrest escalating in West Asia, IIM Ahmedabad has moved all 35 students from its new Dubai campus to the main campus in Ahmedabad.
These MBA students were actually interning in Spain when the conflict broke out, so the institute decided to keep their studies on track by bringing them back to India.
It's a clear sign that IIMA is putting student safety and academic continuity first.
Students will attend classes in person in Ahmedabad
For now, these students will attend classes in person in Ahmedabad until it's safe to return to Dubai.
The Dubai campus, opened just last September as IIMA's first international branch, was a big step for the institute, but quick action like this shows they're serious about adapting and supporting their students no matter what comes up.