IIM Indore sets CAT 2026 registration deadline today 5pm.
India
Heads up! Today's your last chance to register for CAT 2026: the window closes at 5pm sharp.
IIM Indore had already pushed the deadline once, but there won't be any more extensions.
Once you sign up, you can still tweak your photo, signature, or test city if needed.
CAT 2026 on November 29
The big day is November 29. CAT will happen in three slots across 170 cities and cover three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (24 questions), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (22), and Quantitative Aptitude (22).
That's a total of 68 questions for up to 204 marks.
Admit cards will be up for download from November 4. Don't forget!