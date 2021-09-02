IIM Kozhikode initiates supernumerary MBA seats for international candidates

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has announced 50 supernumerary seats for international students in three leading full-time MBA programs at one of the foremost B-Schools in the country. The seats were announced for the flagship MBA Postgraduate Programme (PGP) and two other latest offerings - Post Graduate Programme in Finance (PGP-F) and Post Graduate Programme in Liberal Studies and Management (PGP LSM).

Details

Diversity has always been the pivot of IIM-K: Director

The word "International Candidates" refers to Indian nationals residing outside the country or foreign nationals with valid passports or travel documents residing outside India, the IIM said in a statement. Announcing the decision, Professor Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode, said, "Diversity has always been the pivot around which IIM-K has successfully reshaped management education in the country, over the past decade."

Globalizing Indian Thought

Institute's mission closely aligns with 'Study in India' program: Chatterjee

Chatterjee said, "Our institute's mission of Globalizing Indian Thought closely aligns with the Indian Government's thrust toward the Study in India program." "The mission has received a massive boost since the introduction of National Education Policy 2020 and its focus on providing premium education at affordable costs thereby helping to restore India's role as a Vishwa Guru," he said.

Criteria

Admission will be completed in two academic cycles

"Admission to the supernumerary seats will be for candidates with a graduate degree or equivalent in any discipline (with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA) and will be through valid CAT/GRE/GMAT scores along with TOEFL," the statement said. "The process for admission will be completed in two academic cycles closing on 15 September 2021 and 15 March 2022," it added.

Information

IIM Kozhikode was ranked 90th in the World University Rankings

IIM Kozhikode also has the distinction of breaking into the top-100 in the global "Thought Leadership" category and was placed at 90th Rank as per the 2020 QS World University Rankings.

Further details

It will bring vibrancy, dynamism in our classrooms: Dean

"IIM-K's renewed focus on welcoming international candidates into our campus will surely bring in an added vibrancy and dynamism in our classrooms and contribute to the richness of our academic programs," said Professor Shubhasis Dey, Dean (Programmes and International Relations). He further shed light on IIM-K's global aspirations and the introduction of these supernumerary seats spread across three unique programs.

Information

Total fee of the two-year program is $30,000

The total fee for the two-year program has been set at $30,000 and the enrolling candidates will have all-resource access permissible stay in the campus, including joining the international exchange program, as for the in-country PGP (MBA) students.