IIM Nagpur bars 75 students from mid-terms for attending party

Students stayed overnight off campus, logged false home travel records, and returned the next morning—clear rule violations. First-year students are missing their mid-terms (starting Feb 24), while second-years can still take finals from Feb 25. For female students, parents were notified. The institute has also sought No Objection Certificates from parents.

Silent protests by students on campus

The disciplinary move led to silent protests by about 400 students, who even threatened to boycott exams.

After the administration clarified that disciplinary action would apply only to first-year students who attended the party without prior approval, and that students who had obtained prior permission would not face any action, the protest was later withdrawn—but it's definitely sparked plenty of debate on campus rules and student freedoms.