IIM Nagpur bars 75 students from mid-terms for attending party
IIM Nagpur has barred about 75 MBA students from their mid-terms after they attended an unauthorized pool party at a resort on February 14.
The event, meant as a farewell for second-years, was held without permission and broke hostel rules.
The institute has rescheduled the affected exams and informed parents about the overnight stay.
Students logged false home travel records, clear rule violations
Students stayed overnight off campus, logged false home travel records, and returned the next morning—clear rule violations.
First-year students are missing their mid-terms (starting Feb 24), while second-years can still take finals from Feb 25.
For female students, parents were notified. The institute has also sought No Objection Certificates from parents.
Silent protests by students on campus
The disciplinary move led to silent protests by about 400 students, who even threatened to boycott exams.
After the administration clarified that disciplinary action would apply only to first-year students who attended the party without prior approval, and that students who had obtained prior permission would not face any action, the protest was later withdrawn—but it's definitely sparked plenty of debate on campus rules and student freedoms.