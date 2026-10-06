IIT Bombay drafts new exam misconduct rules after student suicide
India
After a student died by suicide following an alleged cheating incident, IIT Bombay is urgently reworking its exam misconduct guidelines.
The move comes amid campus protests and tough questions about how the institute handles such cases.
A new draft of the rules is now ready for Senate review.
IIT Bombay boosts wellness, student participation
IIT Bombay is also rolling out fresh wellness initiatives: think better hostel facilities, flexible mess options, and even play areas in hostels.
There is a new focus on giving students more say in decisions, with plans to increase student participation on committees and new roles like an associate dean of student wellness.