IIT Bombay forum criticized for backing Suryanarayana Doolla after suicide
IIT Bombay's Faculty Forum is catching heat for backing Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who was removed as dean following a student's suicide.
Sociology professor Suryakant Waghmore called out the forum for allegedly putting pressure on the investigation and questioned whether being a dean is a right.
He also raised concerns about Doolla's reportedly insensitive approach with students.
IIT Bombay forum defends Doolla
The Faculty Forum defended Doolla, saying he was just following institute rules when he reported a student for using a smartphone during an exam.
They shared they're "The Faculty Forum of IIT Bombay is absolutely distressed with the tarnishing of the reputation of our colleague Prof. Suryanarayana Doolla, who was merely discharging his academic duties, and following the institute approved procedures," and emphasized his following institute-approved procedures.
The forum is hoping Doolla's reputation isn't unfairly damaged.