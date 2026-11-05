IIT Bombay launches 'Academic Integrity: Students' Perspective' survey on cheating

This move comes after the heartbreaking suicide of Sahil Wakode, a second-year BTech student who was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination.

After being removed from the test and asked for an "apology letter" (which isn't in the official rules), his death led to protests on campus and raised serious questions about caste discrimination at IIT Bombay.

In response, the institute has set up an eight-member committee to review examination rules and disciplinary measures.