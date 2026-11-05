IIT Bombay launches 'Academic Integrity: Students' Perspective' survey on cheating
IIT Bombay has rolled out a new survey called "Academic Integrity: Students' Perspective" to hear straight from students about why academic cheating happens.
The questions dig into whether students feel pressured to cheat, how grades affect things like internships and placements, and if current punishments actually work.
Sahil Wakode suicide prompts review committee
This move comes after the heartbreaking suicide of Sahil Wakode, a second-year BTech student who was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination.
After being removed from the test and asked for an "apology letter" (which isn't in the official rules), his death led to protests on campus and raised serious questions about caste discrimination at IIT Bombay.
In response, the institute has set up an eight-member committee to review examination rules and disciplinary measures.