IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode death sparks caste discrimination protest

Students are demanding an independent probe into campus suicides and better mental health support.

IIT Bombay has apologized for its initial response and is working through 18 student demands, including ensuring student representation in academic committees and mental health workshops for professors.

Meanwhile, Sahil's friend says he never saw signs of distress or discrimination, while the faculty forum supports exam invigilator Suryanarayana Doolla, who has since been removed as dean of students welfare, saying he was following institutional protocol after discovering the student was in "unauthorized possession and use of a smartphone."

The situation remains tense as calls for accountability continue.