IIT Bombay student suicide prompts suspension amid caste discrimination allegations
The recent suicide of a second-year BTech student at IIT Bombay has brought up tough questions about caste discrimination on campus.
Professor Suryanarayana Doolla was suspended after being accused of abetting the tragedy due to caste bias, but campus debates have also focused on deeper, systemic problems.
Sudheendra Kulkarni decries 'reverse casteism'
IIT-Bombay alumnus Sudheendra Kulkarni called out what he sees as "reverse casteism," criticizing how upper castes can be quickly blamed under the SC/ST Act.
He also highlighted growing pressure on faculty as student numbers rise without enough staff support.
Faculty members defended Doolla's actions as standard procedure and stressed that no action should be taken until a full investigation is done.
Kulkarni said better student support systems are urgently needed to prevent more tragedies like this.