IIT Bombay student suicide prompts suspension amid caste discrimination allegations

IIT-Bombay alumnus Sudheendra Kulkarni called out what he sees as "reverse casteism," criticizing how upper castes can be quickly blamed under the SC/ST Act.

He also highlighted growing pressure on faculty as student numbers rise without enough staff support.

Faculty members defended Doolla's actions as standard procedure and stressed that no action should be taken until a full investigation is done.

Kulkarni said better student support systems are urgently needed to prevent more tragedies like this.