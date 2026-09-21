IIT Bombay student's death sparks debate over Pravesh Biyani's post
After the recent death of an IIT Bombay student, Professor Pravesh Biyani from IIT Delhi shared on social media that in 22 years of watching the IIT/IIIT system closely, he had never personally witnessed a teacher discriminating against a student on the basis of caste (he said most were just focused on academics).
His post got people talking: while some agreed with him, others pointed out that one person's experience doesn't capture what marginalized students actually go through.
Pravesh Biyani reignites IIT inclusivity debate
Biyani also suggested that social media might be making complaints seem bigger than they are, saying he's seen that caste "never entered any conversation or decision."
Still, his comments have reignited old debates about whether elite colleges like the IITs are truly inclusive (how to make sure every student feels supported and welcome).