IIT Bombay student's death sparks debate over Pravesh Biyani's post

After the recent death of an IIT Bombay student, Professor Pravesh Biyani from IIT Delhi shared on social media that in 22 years of watching the IIT/IIIT system closely, he had never personally witnessed a teacher discriminating against a student on the basis of caste (he said most were just focused on academics).

His post got people talking: while some agreed with him, others pointed out that one person's experience doesn't capture what marginalized students actually go through.