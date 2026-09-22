IIT Bombay students demand reforms after Sahil Ravindra Wakode suicide
After the tragic suicide of Sahil Ravindra Wakode on September 18, IIT Bombay students have launched ongoing protests, not just demanding justice for Sahil, but also pushing for real changes in how the institute handles student well-being.
The movement picked up over the past few days, with students presenting reform demands to the director and urging the administration to take responsibility and act quickly.
Wakode family seeks CBI probe
Students are asking for institutional reforms rather than defending academic misconduct, and they stand with Professor Suryanarayana Doolla as a member of their faculty community, while not presuming his guilt, and who has been suspended only from the deanship.
Meanwhile, Sahil's family alleges caste-based harassment and wants a deeper probe, including a CBI inquiry, believing discrimination played a role.
The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is currently investigating as students continue pressing for transparency and lasting change.