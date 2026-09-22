IIT Bombay students protest after peer suicide, demand institutional reforms
India
After a student's suicide at IIT Bombay, students are making it clear: their protests aren't about supporting cheating; they want real changes on campus.
They say the tragedy shows just how much the system needs fixing and have handed a list of demands to the director, who's promised action.
Students seek fair investigation and accountability
The students want reforms led by their own voices (not politics) and are asking for more accountability from the administration.
Even with promises from officials, students continue to seek a fair investigation into their peer's death and meaningful and strong institutional reforms to make campus safer.