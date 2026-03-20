IIT Bombay students returning from trip die in expressway accident
India
Three IIT Bombay students lost their lives early on March 19, 2026 after their Volkswagen Polo collided with a container truck while overtaking near the Bhatan Tunnel on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
The crash was so intense that the car flipped several times and was left completely wrecked.
Police suspect overspeeding caused the accident
Rescue teams had to cut through the mangled car to reach the students, but sadly, all three were declared dead at MGM Hospital.
The victims, Omkumar Borse (23), Shreyansh Sharma, and Lay Deshbhratar (20), were returning from a sunrise trip to Lonavala with friends.
Police suspect overspeeding caused the accident, and police have sought CCTV footage from the expressway and are examining any available camera footage to establish the sequence of events.