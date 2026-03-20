IIT Bombay students returning from trip die in expressway accident

Police suspect overspeeding caused the accident

Rescue teams had to cut through the mangled car to reach the students, but sadly, all three were declared dead at MGM Hospital.

The victims, Omkumar Borse (23), Shreyansh Sharma, and Lay Deshbhratar (20), were returning from a sunrise trip to Lonavala with friends.

Police suspect overspeeding caused the accident, and police have sought CCTV footage from the expressway and are examining any available camera footage to establish the sequence of events.