IIT Bombay suspends Dean Suryanarayana Doolla after exam related suicide
India
IIT Bombay has suspended its Dean of Administrative Affairs, Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, after a second-year student died by suicide following an exam incident involving a mobile phone.
The tragedy has led to ongoing student protests over harsh exam penalties and alleged caste discrimination.
IIT Bombay apologizes, pledges rules review
After three days of sit-ins, IIT Bombay apologized for its initial response and met with students to discuss their concerns.
The institute has promised to review its examination punishment rules.
They have also said they will meet the professor's legal fees.