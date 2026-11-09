IIT Bombay's Neela Nataraj named TWAS fellow for numerical analysis
Big news for Indian academia: Professor Neela Nataraj from IIT Bombay has just been named a fellow of the World Academy of Sciences (TWAS).
This international recognition is all about her standout work in numerical analysis and finite element methods, which help drive scientific progress, especially in developing countries.
Neela Nataraj: IIT Delhi Ph.D, awards
With a Ph.D. from IIT Delhi and over two decades at IIT Bombay, Professor Nataraj is known for tackling tough mathematical problems that power scientific computing, engineering, and the mathematical modeling of real-world systems.
She's picked up major honors like the JC Bose Fellowship and the Indian National Science Academy Teachers Award along the way, proof she's not just a top researcher but also an inspiring mentor in mathematics.