IIT Delhi launches JEE Advanced 2027 website, exam may 23
Heads up, future IITians: IIT Delhi has just launched the official JEE Advanced 2027 website. The big exam day is set for May 23, 2027.
If you're aiming for a seat, check jeeadv.ac.in for all the details you need: eligibility, guidelines, and regular updates.
JEE Advanced: top 250,000 required
You'll need to be among the top 250,000 in JEE Main 2027 and have appeared for their Class 12 or equivalent examination for the first time in either 2026 or 2027 with physics, chemistry, and math.
The age cutoff is October 1, 2002, for general candidates (with a five-year relaxation for SC, ST, and PwD).
You get two consecutive attempts at JEE Advanced, and candidates appearing for JEE Advanced 2027 will be allowed to use an on-screen basic, non-scientific calculator during the exam.