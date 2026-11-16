IIT Delhi launches JEE Advanced 2027 website, exam may 23

You'll need to be among the top 250,000 in JEE Main 2027 and have appeared for their Class 12 or equivalent examination for the first time in either 2026 or 2027 with physics, chemistry, and math.

The age cutoff is October 1, 2002, for general candidates (with a five-year relaxation for SC, ST, and PwD).

You get two consecutive attempts at JEE Advanced, and candidates appearing for JEE Advanced 2027 will be allowed to use an on-screen basic, non-scientific calculator during the exam.