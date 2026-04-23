IIT graduate and UPSC aspirant allegedly killed at Delhi home
India
A 22-year-old IIT graduate and UPSC aspirant was found murdered at her Delhi home just three days before her exam.
Police say her former house help, Rahul Meena, allegedly entered the house early morning and killed her using a mobile charger.
The victim was the daughter of an IRS officer and had been studying at home.
Former house help Rahul Meena arrested
Meena, who had recently been fired over money issues linked to his betting habit, was apprehended 14 hours later in Dwarka.
He is also being investigated for another molestation case in Rajasthan on the same day.
The family is devastated.