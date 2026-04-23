IIT graduate and UPSC aspirant allegedly killed at Delhi home India Apr 23, 2026

A 22-year-old IIT graduate and UPSC aspirant was found murdered at her Delhi home just three days before her exam.

Police say her former house help, Rahul Meena, allegedly entered the house early morning and killed her using a mobile charger.

The victim was the daughter of an IRS officer and had been studying at home.