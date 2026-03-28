IIT Guwahati releases GATE 2026 scorecards on GOAPS portal
India
IIT Guwahati has just released the GATE 2026 scorecards.
If you took the exam, you can grab your scorecard now by logging in to the GOAPS portal with your enrollment ID and password at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
Download and save GATE 2026 scorecard
Your GATE scorecard isn't just a piece of paper. It's key for postgraduate admissions and PSU jobs.
It shows your marks, out-of-1,000 GATE score, qualifying marks, and All India Rank.
The scores stay valid for three years, so make sure to download and save it for future plans!