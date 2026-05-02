IIT Jodhpur students chase tanker amid major drinking water shortage
India
Students at IIT Jodhpur were seen running after a water tanker just to fill water, bringing attention to a major drinking water shortage on campus.
According to Director Avinash Kumar Agarwal, IIT Jodhpur is possibly the only central institute in Rajasthan without a steady clean water supply, and right now they have to depend on a rural source.
Director urges pipeline after pump failure
The problem got worse when a key pumping machine broke down due to voltage issues, cutting off the supply.
Staff worked nonstop for nearly 30 hours and arranged emergency water from Surpura village.
Agarwal emphasized that getting a direct pipeline is crucial, saying the state government needs to step in so students and staff don't face this again.