IIT Kanpur launches $1 billion Greater Than Us fundraising campaign
IIT Kanpur just launched its biggest-ever fundraising drive, aiming to collect $1 billion by March 2029 through the "Greater Than Us" campaign.
With director Manindra Agrawal leading the charge, they've already secured about ₹4,155 crore in commitments.
The money will help boost the institute's growth and open up new opportunities for students and researchers.
IIT Kanpur campaign targets 3 pillars
The campaign focuses on three pillars: Foundation (₹5,000 crore for building research and institutional infrastructure, including a ₹524-crore Central Research Facility, a ₹200-crore high-performance computing facility with advanced GPUs, new halls of residence, and a new Centre for Mental Health & Wellbeing), Talent (₹3,000 crore to invest in exceptional students, researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs, faculty, and future leaders), and Frontier (supporting cutting-edge research in AI, quantum tech, and MedTech).
Notably, alumnus Rahul Gautam has pledged ₹180 crore to set up the Gautam School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
The first new facilities are expected by June 2027.