IIT Kanpur student dies by suicide after argument with fiance
Anju Kumari, a 26- or 28-year-old junior technician at IIT Kanpur, died by suicide in her campus room on Saturday after a phone argument with her fiance.
Police are looking into whether the stress from this conversation played a role in her death.
Friend alerted authorities after no response
Kumari's friend grew concerned when she didn't answer her door on Saturday morning.
After alerting campus officials, police broke into her room and found her unresponsive; she was declared dead at the campus hospital.
Police said that during the call, Kumari told her fiance she would end her life before disconnecting.
Police also found a lengthy diary entry describing her emotional struggles.
Family says she was stable recently
Kumari had lost her brother to suicide last year and had battled depression but was recently described as stable by family.
Authorities are reviewing call records and continuing their investigation to understand what happened.