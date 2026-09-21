IIT Madras faculty backs Suryanarayana Doolla after Sahil Wakode death

After the tragic death of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, who was found in his hostel room on September 18, the IIT Madras Faculty Association has spoken up in support of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla.

Wakode had reportedly used ChatGPT during an exam and faced threats of suspension, with his family alleging caste discrimination.

The situation has sparked protests and tough questions about how students from marginalized backgrounds are treated at top institutes.