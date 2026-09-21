IIT Madras faculty backs Suryanarayana Doolla after Sahil Wakode death
After the tragic death of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, who was found in his hostel room on September 18, the IIT Madras Faculty Association has spoken up in support of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla.
Wakode had reportedly used ChatGPT during an exam and faced threats of suspension, with his family alleging caste discrimination.
The situation has sparked protests and tough questions about how students from marginalized backgrounds are treated at top institutes.
IIT Madras Faculty Association seeks probe
The faculty association is calling for a fair investigation that respects Wakode and his family's dignity, while also warning against jumping to conclusions or spreading rumors.
They are pushing for more compassionate support systems for students under stress.
Meanwhile, the IIT Madras Faculty Association says it notes the statement of the IIT Bombay Faculty Forum that Prof. Suryanarayana Doolla, as course instructor and invigilator, acted in accordance with the Senate-approved academic procedures of the institute.