IIT Madras opens BS admissions without JEE May25-June5 window
Big news for students eyeing IIT: IIT Madras is letting you apply for its bachelor of science (BS) degrees without the tough JEE exam.
If you've always wanted to study at an IIT but found the entrance test out of reach, here's your shot.
Applications are open from May 25 to June 5.
Two BS programs with exit options
You can pick between two four-year BS programs: Data Science and Applications (think machine learning and coding) or Electronic Systems (hardware and circuit design).
If you've finished 12th grade from a recognized board, you're eligible; students who have completed Class 11 and are currently in Class 12 can also apply in advance, and their course starts after they complete 12th grade.
The process starts with a four-week online prep course in math, English, and coding, followed by a qualifying exam.
Meet the cutoff? You're in: no seat limits. Plus, there are flexible exit options, including a Foundation Certificate after 1 year, a Diploma after 2 years, a Bachelor's Degree after 3 years, or the full BS degree after 4 years.