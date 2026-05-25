IIT Madras opens BS admissions without JEE May25-June5 window

Two BS programs with exit options

You can pick between two four-year BS programs: Data Science and Applications (think machine learning and coding) or Electronic Systems (hardware and circuit design).

If you've finished 12th grade from a recognized board, you're eligible; students who have completed Class 11 and are currently in Class 12 can also apply in advance, and their course starts after they complete 12th grade.

The process starts with a four-week online prep course in math, English, and coding, followed by a qualifying exam.

Meet the cutoff? You're in: no seat limits. Plus, there are flexible exit options, including a Foundation Certificate after 1 year, a Diploma after 2 years, a Bachelor's Degree after 3 years, or the full BS degree after 4 years.