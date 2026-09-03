IIT Mandi warns 9 Himachal glacial lakes face burst risk
A recent IIT Mandi study warns that nine glacial lakes in Himachal Pradesh, including Kalikund, Kasang, and Gepang Gath, are at high risk of bursting due to rapid melting from rising temperatures.
If these natural barriers give way (think landslides or earthquakes), nearby villages and important infrastructure downstream could face sudden, dangerous floods.
Himalayan glacial lakes up nearly 30%
The number of glacial lakes in the Himalayan region has increased by nearly 30% over the past decade; Gepang Gath lake has expanded by around 244,000 square meters.
Steep slopes make some lakes extra unstable, and even tourism is speeding up the melt with more dust settling on glaciers.
Four of these lakes are already marked as sensitive zones by national agencies.
The researchers say it's time for better monitoring and early warning systems to help keep local communities safe.