IIT Mandi warns 9 Himachal glacial lakes face burst risk

The number of glacial lakes in the Himalayan region has increased by nearly 30% over the past decade; Gepang Gath lake has expanded by around 244,000 square meters.

Steep slopes make some lakes extra unstable, and even tourism is speeding up the melt with more dust settling on glaciers.

Four of these lakes are already marked as sensitive zones by national agencies.

The researchers say it's time for better monitoring and early warning systems to help keep local communities safe.