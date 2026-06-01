IIT Roorkee announces JEE Advanced 2026 results, Shubham Kumar tops

IIT Delhi zone sweeps top spots

The IIT Delhi zone swept the top spots, with Kabir Chhillar and Jatain Chahar taking AIR 2 and AIR 3 right behind Kumar.

If you sat for the exam, you can check your score online using your roll number and details.

Next up: qualified students head into JoSAA counseling to lock in seats at IITs and other participating institutes, so keep an eye out for those dates!