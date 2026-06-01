IIT Roorkee announces JEE Advanced 2026 results, Shubham Kumar tops
India
Big news for engineering hopefuls: IIT Roorkee has announced the JEE Advanced 2026 results.
Shubham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone grabbed AIR 1, while Arohi Deshpande led among female candidates out of more than 10,000 who qualified.
Nearly 180,000 students took both papers on May 17, so it was definitely a competitive year.
IIT Delhi zone sweeps top spots
The IIT Delhi zone swept the top spots, with Kabir Chhillar and Jatain Chahar taking AIR 2 and AIR 3 right behind Kumar.
If you sat for the exam, you can check your score online using your roll number and details.
Next up: qualified students head into JoSAA counseling to lock in seats at IITs and other participating institutes, so keep an eye out for those dates!