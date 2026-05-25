IIT Roorkee posts JEE Advanced 2026 answer key at jeeadv.ac.in
India
IIT Roorkee just dropped the provisional answer key for JEE Advanced 2026.
If you took the exam, you can log in at jeeadv.ac.in with your registration details to check how you did.
Objections accepted online until May 26
Spotted something off in the answer key? You have until May 26 to submit your objections online.
IIT Roorkee will review all challenges and release the final answer key along with the results on June 1.
This final version is what will count for your scores.