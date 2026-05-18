IIT Roorkee's JEE Advanced 2026 2 papers challenge students

Allen and PhysicsWallah predict cutoffs

Coaching experts Allen and PhysicsWallah have shared their predictions: for general category, you'll likely need at least 20.6% (Allen) or a percentile in the 93-94 range (PW) to qualify.

GEN-EWS candidates might see cutoffs around 18.5% or 81-82 percentile, while OBC-NCL candidates might see 18.5% or 79-80 percentile.

For SC/ST students, expect about 10.3% or percentiles between the high-40s to the low-60s depending on your category.

PwD candidates could see even lower cutoffs this year (Allen says around 10%, while PW predicts close to zero percentile) since final numbers depend on overall performance and available seats.