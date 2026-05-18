IIT Roorkee's JEE Advanced 2026 2 papers challenge students
JEE Advanced 2026, run by IIT Roorkee, took place on May 17 with two back-to-back papers.
Students found both papers pretty challenging, especially Paper one's math section, which many called the toughest.
physics needed solid concepts and chemistry had some tricky questions that kept everyone guessing.
The second paper didn't let up either; it was just as demanding and time-consuming.
Allen and PhysicsWallah predict cutoffs
Coaching experts Allen and PhysicsWallah have shared their predictions: for general category, you'll likely need at least 20.6% (Allen) or a percentile in the 93-94 range (PW) to qualify.
GEN-EWS candidates might see cutoffs around 18.5% or 81-82 percentile, while OBC-NCL candidates might see 18.5% or 79-80 percentile.
For SC/ST students, expect about 10.3% or percentiles between the high-40s to the low-60s depending on your category.
PwD candidates could see even lower cutoffs this year (Allen says around 10%, while PW predicts close to zero percentile) since final numbers depend on overall performance and available seats.