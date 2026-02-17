IITian drowns in canal during outing with friends; body found

Body found 5 days later, search operation involved multiple agencies

Shukla's disappearance sparked one of Roorkee's biggest-ever search operations, involving agencies like the SDRF, NDRF, Army, water police, and nearly 100 personnel—including 20 professional divers.

The canal water was even stopped multiple times to help the search teams.

Authorities said he slipped and was swept away by strong currents; the body was sent for post-mortem and legal formalities were initiated.