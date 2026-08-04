ILGIM chip factory fire in Greater Noida kills 2 firefighters
A huge fire broke out late at night at the ILGIM electronic chip factory in Greater Noida, leading to the tragic deaths of two firefighters.
The fire was reported around 2:30am but all workers were safely evacuated by 3am.
Sadly, during rescue efforts, a wall and iron beam collapsed, trapping several fire service personnel.
Fallen firefighters Rohit Yadav, Tirathpal Singh
The fallen firefighters were Rohit Yadav and Tirathpal Singh. Three others were injured but are now stable in the hospital.
An investigation is ongoing, though employees believe a short circuit sparked the fire, and the presence of electronic equipment and other materials inside the facility is believed to have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.
People from nearby factories also jumped in to help move dangerous items out of harm's way while crews worked to control the flames.