Illegal construction suspected after 5-story Saidulajab collapse kills 6
India
A five-story building suddenly collapsed in Saidulajab village near Saket Metro Station, Delhi, on Saturday evening.
Six people lost their lives while having dinner in a nearby kitchen; initial findings point to illegal construction as the likely cause.
City engineers suspended building owner detained
Among those killed were young students: Ravi Prakash, 26, an MBBS graduate preparing for exams; Nalin, 22, aiming for engineering; Ekta, a medical student; and GATE aspirants Alok and Kapil.
Parvati, 35, who ran the kitchen, also died; her body was found after 16 hours.
Following the tragedy, two city engineers have been suspended for negligence, and police have detained the building owner.
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has promised strict action as investigations continue.