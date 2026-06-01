Illegal construction suspected after 5-story Saidulajab collapse kills 6

City engineers suspended building owner detained

Among those killed were young students: Ravi Prakash, 26, an MBBS graduate preparing for exams; Nalin, 22, aiming for engineering; Ekta, a medical student; and GATE aspirants Alok and Kapil.

Parvati, 35, who ran the kitchen, also died; her body was found after 16 hours.

Following the tragedy, two city engineers have been suspended for negligence, and police have detained the building owner.

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has promised strict action as investigations continue.