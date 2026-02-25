'I'm a village man, don't understand English': Rajasthan minister

A short video from Baran, Rajasthan, is everywhere right now. It shows student Damini Hada confidently speaking to Education Minister Madan Dilawar in English about problems in government schools. When Dilawar replied, "I'm a village man; I don't understand English. Please ask in Hindi." the crowd laughed—and so did the internet.

Hada's response to Dilawar goes viral At a public hearing, the clip captures Hada switching to Hindi and saying, "Sir, you are the education minister," which got another round of laughs.

Since February 24, people have been sharing and reacting to it all over social media.

Student listed real issues in government schools Hada wasn't just showing off her language skills—she listed real issues: crumbling school buildings, not enough teachers, kids walking long distances because there are no nearby schools, and lack of access to computers or projectors.