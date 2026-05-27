IMD advises Delhi-NCR swelters at 45 Celsius before rain

Storms begin May 28 Delhi-NCR

Stormy weather kicks in on May 28, with winds up to 60km per hour and temperatures dipping slightly to around 43 Celsius.

By May 29, things get a lot more comfortable: expect highs near 36 Celsius and lows around 26 Celsius.

Rainy spells should stick around until the end of the month, keeping daytime temperatures in the mid-30s Celsius.

By June 1, skies turn partly cloudy and temperatures settle at a more manageable 37 Celsius, so hang in there!