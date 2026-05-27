IMD advises Delhi-NCR swelters at 45 Celsius before rain
Delhi-NCR has been sweating through a brutal heat wave, with highs hitting 45 Celsius and sticky humidity making things worse.
The IMD says to keep cool, stay indoors during peak sun, and drink plenty of water.
But there's good news: starting May 28, thunderstorms and light rain are expected to bring some much-needed relief.
Storms begin May 28 Delhi-NCR
Stormy weather kicks in on May 28, with winds up to 60km per hour and temperatures dipping slightly to around 43 Celsius.
By May 29, things get a lot more comfortable: expect highs near 36 Celsius and lows around 26 Celsius.
Rainy spells should stick around until the end of the month, keeping daytime temperatures in the mid-30s Celsius.
By June 1, skies turn partly cloudy and temperatures settle at a more manageable 37 Celsius, so hang in there!