IMD alert: Rain, snow, and hail likely in these areas
India
Heads up—IMD says the Western Himalayas will see rain and snowfall on February 17-18.
Punjab, Haryana, West UP, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh are in for rain, with thunderstorms possible in some areas and isolated hail only in Punjab, Haryana and East Rajasthan.
Delhi's set for a slight temperature drop too.
Fishermen warned to stay on land
Travel plans in the hills might get tricky thanks to snow.
Thunderstorms are possible in parts of the northwest plains.
Hailstorms are possible at isolated locations in Punjab and East Rajasthan.
Plus, if you know any fishermen heading out near the Bay of Bengal or Sri Lanka coast this week—they should definitely stay on land due to rough seas.