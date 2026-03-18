IMD alert: Rain, thunderstorms likely across India from today

Monitor official advisories for risks like power outages

Thunderstorms and gusty/strong winds may cause local disruptions; monitor official advisories for possible risks such as power outages, fallen trees or property damage.

Northeast states like Assam and Meghalaya are set for heavy showers; Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may see hail.

Central-east regions (think Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha) could get hailstorms too.

If you're a student or commuter, plan for possible delays; if you're a farmer, early harvesting might be wise.