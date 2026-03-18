IMD alert: Rain, thunderstorms likely across India from today
Heads-up: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says much of India is in for rain and thunderstorms from March 18 to 20, thanks to a western disturbance.
Delhi-NCR can expect cloudy skies, light rain or drizzle, and some gusty afternoon storms with winds up to 50km/h.
Monitor official advisories for risks like power outages
Thunderstorms and gusty/strong winds may cause local disruptions; monitor official advisories for possible risks such as power outages, fallen trees or property damage.
Northeast states like Assam and Meghalaya are set for heavy showers; Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may see hail.
Central-east regions (think Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha) could get hailstorms too.
If you're a student or commuter, plan for possible delays; if you're a farmer, early harvesting might be wise.
Stormy weather means cooler days
Stormy weather means cooler days, so no heatwaves for now, but keep an eye out for local flooding and disruptions.
Stay safe out there!