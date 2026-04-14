IMD alerts Uttarakhand Himachal for rain thunderstorms snowfall April 16

Char Dham routes may be disrupted

With moderate rain and snow likely in places like Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli, the Char Dham pilgrimage routes might see disruptions, especially with temple openings just days away.

Himachal's Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti are also set for rough weather.

If you are traveling around Dehradun or Nainital on April 17, keep an eye out for that yellow alert!