IMD alerts Uttarakhand Himachal for rain thunderstorms snowfall April 16
India
Heads up if you are in Uttarakhand or Himachal Pradesh: IMD has put out fresh weather alerts with weather changes expected to begin on April 16, 2026.
Expect rain, thunderstorms, and even some new snowfall at higher altitudes as the weather takes a turn.
Char Dham routes may be disrupted
With moderate rain and snow likely in places like Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli, the Char Dham pilgrimage routes might see disruptions, especially with temple openings just days away.
Himachal's Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti are also set for rough weather.
If you are traveling around Dehradun or Nainital on April 17, keep an eye out for that yellow alert!