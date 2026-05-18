IMD and Andhra Pradesh issue heat wave alerts May 19-24

Kommipadu 44.3°C, officials urge indoor stay

Kommipadu in Nellore already hit 44.3 degrees Celsius on May 18, so it's getting real out there.

Authorities are urging everyone (especially children, older adults, and pregnant women) to stay indoors between 11am and 3pm when the sun is at its harshest.

The hottest days are expected around May 20-21, so keep cool and take care if you're in any of the affected areas!