IMD and Andhra Pradesh issue heat wave alerts May 19-24
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh: IMD and the state disaster authority have issued heat wave alerts from May 19 to 24.
Districts like Eluru, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, and Nellore are looking at temperatures soaring up to 47 degrees Celsius.
Orange alerts are also out for East Godavari and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema.
Rayalaseema gets a bit of a break with slightly cooler temperatures below 44 degrees Celsius.
Kommipadu 44.3°C, officials urge indoor stay
Kommipadu in Nellore already hit 44.3 degrees Celsius on May 18, so it's getting real out there.
Authorities are urging everyone (especially children, older adults, and pregnant women) to stay indoors between 11am and 3pm when the sun is at its harshest.
The hottest days are expected around May 20-21, so keep cool and take care if you're in any of the affected areas!