IMD announces Delhi-NCR temperatures could reach 38C by April 14
India
Heads up, Delhi-NCR!
The IMD has announced that after a brief spell of cool, rainy weather, temperatures are set to climb fast, possibly hitting 38 degrees Celsius by April 14.
This comes right after the city enjoyed its coolest April day in almost 10 years.
Western disturbance moves out over Delhi-NCR
That recent chill was thanks to a western disturbance bringing clouds and rain. Now that system is moving out, so get ready for clear skies and much hotter days ahead.
The IMD expects temperatures to rise by six to eight degrees Celsius over the next week.
With summer heat setting in, it's a good idea to stay hydrated and avoid being outdoors during peak afternoon hours.