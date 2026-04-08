IMD: blue rain, hail to peak April 8 in India India Apr 08, 2026

India has been hit with some of the blue rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms across several states.

The IMD says this unusual weather will stick around for 3 to 5 more days, peaking on April 8 and possibly lasting until April 12.

Northern and eastern regions are set for several more days of rain, with the east seeing activity until April 10 and the north getting a brief pause before more showers from April 11, while central regions are in for a shorter spell.