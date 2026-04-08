IMD: blue rain, hail to peak April 8 in India
India has been hit with some of the blue rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms across several states.
The IMD says this unusual weather will stick around for 3 to 5 more days, peaking on April 8 and possibly lasting until April 12.
Northern and eastern regions are set for several more days of rain, with the east seeing activity until April 10 and the north getting a brief pause before more showers from April 11, while central regions are in for a shorter spell.
Indian regions face gusty winds, rain
North India (think Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand) can expect light to moderate rain with gusty winds up to 60km/h and some hail.
In the Northeast (Assam and Meghalaya), it is going to be rainy for the next 5 days with heavy downpours on April 9, 10 and 12.
Eastern states like West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha will see strong winds (up to 80km/h) plus heavy rain until April 10.
Central India (Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh) will also get showers and wind, while Rajasthan might notice cooler temperatures thanks to the rain.