IMD confirms southwest monsoon withdrew on normal date, south braces
India
The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, just confirmed the southwest monsoon has officially left India on the normal withdrawal date this year, making way for the northeast monsoon.
This shift means southern states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Puducherry are now in for some serious rain.
El Nino blamed, northwest India drenched
India got 13% less rain than normal this monsoon season, the fourth-lowest since 2001, mainly because of stronger El Nino conditions.
While southern states are bracing for more showers now, northwest India recently saw heavy downpours thanks to a mix of western disturbances and cyclonic systems.