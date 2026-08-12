IMD corrects Delhi August rainfall to 197.2mm from 234.5mm
India
Turns out, Delhi didn't get as much rain this August as first reported.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) initially said the city saw 234.5mm of rain in the first 10 days, more than the usual monthly average, but later corrected it to 197.2mm after IMD said the earlier figures were incorrect.
IMD admits 56mm logged not 18.7mm
The mix-up happened because one day's rainfall was logged as 56mm instead of the actual 18.7mm, throwing off the totals by 37.3mm.
IMD officials have owned up to the error, with Krishna Mishra assuring that daily updates were still accurate.
Looking ahead, IMD says Delhi can expect just "very light to light rain" on August 12 and 13.