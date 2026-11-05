IMD: Delhi air quality hits worrying low, AQI over 460
India
Delhi's air quality has hit a worrying low, with air quality index (AQI) numbers soaring past 460.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says that while hilly areas up north might get some rain and snow thanks to a western disturbance, Delhi and nearby cities will stay dry until at least November 8.
So, if you're in the city, expect chilly days ahead but no relief from the smog just yet.
IMD: North India temperatures may dip
The IMD says temperatures may dip as a western disturbance becomes active over parts of North India.
Meanwhile, Delhi's air pollution remains a major concern.
For now, it looks like everyone should bundle up, and maybe keep those masks handy.