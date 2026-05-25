IMD: Delhi records warmest May night since 2012 at 32.4°C
India
Delhi just went through its warmest May night since 2012, with minimum temperatures not dropping below 32.4 degrees Celsius, about six degrees hotter than usual for this time of year.
The IMD says this is the highest nighttime temperature recorded in nearly 14 years.
Delhi under yellow heat alert, 44°C
With a yellow alert out for heat wave conditions, daytime highs are expected to reach a scorching 44 degrees Celsius.
Light dust storms on Sunday have made things worse, pushing Delhi's Air Quality Index to a "poor" level of 206.
Even at night, temperatures are staying unusually high across the city.