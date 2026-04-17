IMD El Nino will keep Mumbai hot till May 2026
India
Mumbai's summer is sticking around longer this year, thanks to a developing El Nino, according to the IMD.
Expect hotter days till May 2026, and less rain during the monsoon season.
The city's coastal winds might take a bit of the edge off, but it'll still feel warmer than usual.
IMD yellow alert Mumbai Thane Palghar
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar this Friday.
Health experts are urging everyone to watch out for heat-related issues during peak midday hours, especially since Mumbai just hit its hottest March day in five years at 40 Celsius.
Even with sea breezes helping out, it's smart to take extra care if you're outdoors.