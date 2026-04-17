IMD El Nino will keep Mumbai hot till May 2026

IMD yellow alert Mumbai Thane Palghar

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar this Friday.

Health experts are urging everyone to watch out for heat-related issues during peak midday hours, especially since Mumbai just hit its hottest March day in five years at 40 Celsius.

Even with sea breezes helping out, it's smart to take extra care if you're outdoors.