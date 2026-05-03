IMD expects central Maharashtra heatwaves and mostly above-normal rainfall

IMD forecasts warmer nights in Maharashtra

Nights are likely to stay warmer across much of Maharashtra (except some areas in central Maharashtra and Vidarbha), which means humidity could be on the rise.

IMD's director Mrutyunjay Mohapatra also mentioned there's a chance of El Nino affecting this year's monsoon.

Meanwhile in Pune, things have cooled down for now with night temperatures dropping to 20.2 degrees Celsius, and clear skies expected soon.

If you're in central Maharashtra though, brace yourself, heatwaves are still on the cards.